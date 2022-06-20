Headteacher set to depart school after 'proud' 12 years

A headteacher is set to leave his post after serving 12 years in the role.

Alastair Ogle, headteacher at Alderman Peel Highschool in Wells is to leave his position at the Norfolk school at the end of August, after becoming headteacher back in September 2010.

Mr Ogle said he is ready for his next challenge, and while he was not looking to leave Alderman Peel, what he called a ‘fantastic opportunity’ became available as executive headteacher at Sheringham High School and Stalham High School - starting in September.

Alderman Peel head Alastair Ogle. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

During his time in Wells, he was also executive headteacher with Wells Primary and Nursery School following the departure of their headteacher, between 2014 to 2017.

The school recently received a glowing Ofsted report.

The 50-year-old, who is originally from Northumberland, came to the job after meeting his now-wife, Catherine, while at university, who is also a headteacher from Norfolk.

Alderman Peel High School in Wells - Credit: IAN BURT

The pair decided to move to the county following a few months of travelling and playing rugby in Australia.

He started his teaching career at King Edward VII in King's Lynn before moving to Hellesdon, where he became deputy headteacher. He was then appointed as head at Alderman Peel in 2010.

During his two dozen years in charge, he has overseen major changes at the Wells school, such as the school doubling in size, recruiting staff, restructuring departments, changing the curriculum and finding ways of supporting every child.

Alderman Peel Senior Leadership Team and students celebrating after they were awarded a 'Good' mark following its Ofsted inspection - Credit: James Wayland

The school also joined the Wensum Trust and became an academy in 2017 which he called “a big change for the school which involved all staff” - but was ultimately something which has been beneficial for the school.

“I am really proud to have been part of such a fantastic team of staff within a wonderful community,” Mr Ogle added.

“There have been so many moments that have made me proud to be the headteacher at Alderman Peel High School. What I am consistently proud of is the way the staff go way beyond expectations to help the students, their families and each other.

“As I leave I would like to thank everyone I have worked with in Wells, particularly the governors and the staff who are incredibly hard-working.”