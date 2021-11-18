Norfolk school closes due to possible gas leak

Alderman Peel High School will be closed tomorrow due to a gas leak - Credit: Ian Burt

A Norfolk school is closed on Friday due to a gas leak.

The Alderman Peel High School, in Wells, has said it will have to close due to a possible gas leak, which is causing problems with its amenities.

Due to the gas leak, the school cannot provide heating, hot water or cook food.

Parents and guardians have been informed via text message with details about the closure.

