Norfolk school closes due to possible gas leak
Published: 9:07 PM November 18, 2021
- Credit: Ian Burt
A Norfolk school is closed on Friday due to a gas leak.
The Alderman Peel High School, in Wells, has said it will have to close due to a possible gas leak, which is causing problems with its amenities.
Due to the gas leak, the school cannot provide heating, hot water or cook food.
Parents and guardians have been informed via text message with details about the closure.
To keep updated on the school closure, visit its website here.