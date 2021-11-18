Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Education

Norfolk school closes due to possible gas leak

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:07 PM November 18, 2021
A ski trip for pupils at Alderman Peel High School in Wells has been cancelled due to coronavirus. P

Alderman Peel High School will be closed tomorrow due to a gas leak - Credit: Ian Burt

A Norfolk school is closed on Friday due to a gas leak.

The Alderman Peel High School, in Wells, has said it will have to close due to a possible gas leak, which is causing problems with its amenities. 

Due to the gas leak, the school cannot provide heating, hot water or cook food.

Parents and guardians have been informed via text message with details about the closure.

To keep updated on the school closure, visit its website here.

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fakenhams FADLOS are currently rehearsing for a Covid-secure presentation of Chicago this December.

Theatre group cancels 2021 panto ending 54-year run

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Christmas lights in Fakenham are now switched on. Picture:Archant

Details for Fakenham Christmas lights switch on unveiled

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Why does a women-only gym make men so angry?

Wellness retreat with wood cabins could be built at Norfolk farm

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A computer-generated image of how the proposed development in Hindringham could look. 

Bid for 12 homes recommended for approval despite sewage concerns

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon