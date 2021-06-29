Wells student has art selected for Royal Academy show

Published: 4:21 PM June 29, 2021

Theo Harrison, a student at Alderman Peel High School had his art, Pots and Vessels, selected and will now feature in the Young Artist's Summer Show at the Royal Academy this summer.

A high school student from Wells-next-the-sea has had his work selected to feature in a UK art show this summer.

Theo Harrison, a student at Alderman Peel High School had his art selected from the work of 33,000 young artists aged between five and 19 from across the UK and British schools overseas. His work will now feature in the Young Artist’s Summer Show at the Royal Academy this summer.

The show, which is now in its third year, brings together work by primary and secondary-level students, which is then judged by artists and arts professionals with selected artworks displayed online and on-site at the Royal Academy of Arts.

The 12-year-old’s work, Pots and Vessels, was the theme of year 7’s for artwork featuring pots and vessels from around the world. Students were encouraged to discover and investigate world pots and vessels throughout history and from different cultures around the globe.

Theo Harrison's artwork, Pots and Vessels.

Thirty students from The Wensum Trust school participated in the competition, but there was something very special about Theo’s piece that caught the judges’ eye.

Investigation in line, shape, pattern and colour, alongside meaning and purpose, was crucial and this can be seen in Theo’s choices; including Greek and pre-Colombian pottery.

Students then looked at Patrick Caulfield’s modern image ‘Pottery’ and were set the task to recreate it using their research on pots from around the world. This is the backstory to Theo’s wonderful art piece, of which he has already received multiple requests for signed prints.

Theo and his family will attend a very special private view at the Royal Academy of the Arts in Piccadilly (London) this summer.

He said: “I feel very happy and excited because so many famous artists have shown their work at the Royal Academy; it’s great to be a part of it.”

Alastair Ogle, school principal, said: “Theo has created a wonderful piece of art, inspired by the topic.

“His attention to research and the detail of his work is simply superb and I am sure this is what made it stand out to the judges. It is fantastic to see children like Theo being inspired by the wide range of subjects on offer at our school.”