Elderly couple conned out of £12,000 in phone scam

PUBLISHED: 11:41 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 12 May 2020

Police are warning people to be vigilant after a telephone scam in Binham, near Fakenham. Picture: Google Maps

An elderly couple were conned out of £12,000 in a courier fraud in north Norfolk.

The couple, who live in Binham, received a phone call on Monday, May 4, where the caller, who claimed to be a police officer from a fraud investigation team, coerced them into withdrawing £5,000 from their bank.

The cash was later collected from the address by a courier. The couple were later encouraged to withdraw a further £7,000 on Wednesday, May 6. The same courier attended the address to collect the cash.

A second incident was reported when a Fakenham man in his 80s received a telephone call from a man also claiming to be a police officer.

The caller told the victim that his bank details had been obtained by someone in London and that he should immediately call 999.

The victim, who then believed he had been put through to the police, was told to withdraw a large quantity of money from the bank. The victim was told to keep his phone off the hook until he returned with the cash.

The man then raised concerns and the scammer hung up.

Police are now calling on residents to remain vigilant following the scams.

A spokesman said that courier fraud happens when a fraudster contacts a victim by phone claiming to be a police officer, bank or from a government department, among other agencies.

A number of techniques will then be adopted in order to convince the victim to hand over their bank details or cash, which may then be passed on to a courier.

Residents are reminded that neither banks nor the police would ever ask people to withdraw money or purchase items.

Officers are urging people to tell others, particularly elderly relative, about the scams.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have received a similar type of telephone call or has any information about these incidents. Contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/30104/20 or 36/29830/20. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always call 999.

