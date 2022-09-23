Elsie's winter-wonderland announced to help girl with rare condition

Elsie Gooderson celebrating her fifth birthday with her family, mum Rebecca, Jordan Hunt, and two-year-old Noah, as they tour round Fakenham which has been turned into Disneyland by the locals dressed in costume. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A Fakenham mum has once again been blown away by locals' support as she plans a Christmas fundraiser for equipment for her daughter.

Rebecca Gooderson is organising Hope For Elsie's Northpole-Wonderland taking place at Fakenham Racecourse, on December 4.

The event is set to include market stalls, food vendors and entertainment - whilst upstairs will be transformed into a Wonderland for children to enjoy, with elves, Mrs Claus, The Grinch, and an array of activities, with more plans being worked on.

Elsie with her brother Noah at their home in Fakenham - Credit: Rebecca Gooderson

It’s all in aid of daughter Elsie, who was born with Kagami Ogata Syndrome (UPD14 Paternal), a condition which means her ribs never fully developed and are the shape of coat hangers, hooking around and crushing her lungs.

As Elsie has just turned six, some of her funding from the NHS has stopped.

The family need a new car chair to help her to appointments - as well as continuing therapy sessions which she had been accessing.

Rebecca Gooderson and her partner Jordan Hunt, - Credit: Archant

“We thought, 'how can we manage?', especially with all the rises in the cost of living not helping," she said.

"So we put our heads together and with Christmas coming up, we thought a festive fundraiser was the best idea.”

Miss Gooderson had held fundraising in the past when Elsie was first born but has been stunned by the support offered: “We are always blown away, more so now as we have reached out various times.

Elsie Lane was born was born prematurely and diagnosed her with a rare condition that means she needs constant oxygen to survive. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson - Credit: Archant

“It is not the first we have arranged an event for Elsie, and the fact people are still willing to help us always means so much.

“Sometimes I feel, ‘are we pushing our luck by asking again, are people going to say been there, done that?’, but everyone has been excellent. We simply couldn't manage without that support."

This is not the first large-scale event Miss Gooderson has put on, or Fakenham rising to the occasion. In 2021, the town was transformed into Disneyland for Elsie's fifth birthday.

Six-year-old Elsie Gooderson, from Fakenham - Credit: Rebecca Gooderson

Around the wonderland will be information explaining Elsie's condition and how the products people are helping to fundraise will support the family.

If you want to offer your support, you can message Miss Gooderson on Hope for Elsie's Facebook page.