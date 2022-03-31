Why joining the Air Cadets in 2022 is 'more than drills, flying and shooting'

A volunteer with the RAF Air Cadets has detailed how the organisation has evolved to teach recruits a wider range of skills than ever before.

Pilot officer David Abrahams has been volunteering at Fakenham’s Air Cadets for the past six years.

The group has stayed active during the pandemic through virtual meetings, but is now back to face-to-face activities.

Mr Abrahams is currently hoping for more new recruits to join, and highlighted the recent success of cadets in a range of activities.

“We are more than drills, flying and shooting,” he said.

“As well as the basics of ‘the cadet experience’, we offer many other activities from air, space and cyber to adventure training, BTECs, fieldcraft, paddlesports and our squadron's favourite activity of mountain biking.

“It is becoming more and more important for cadets to stay safe online and be aware of the risks associated with online bullying, sexting, malicious sites, viruses, malware, identity theft, fraud through social media and gaming sites.

"Our cyber syllabus has been designed to gradually increase computer skills and cyber knowledge.

"We have pushed through the last two years, but we are thrilled to now be offering real experiences."

The squadron, based at the old Fakenham College site, was recently invited to work with the RAF to learn how to not only code an app, but also create the graphics and load it onto a mobile handset to demonstrate the software.

Mr Abrahams, 48, is looking ahead to a bright future for Fakenham's cadets.

"With more than 40,000 cadets and 10,000 adult volunteers, the Air Cadets is growing again, with people wanting to start new adventures," he added.

“Here in Fakenham, we have so many exciting things planned for the next 12 months, and I truly believe the experience will help people through the rest of their lives.

“The focus here has been very much on getting back to a new normal. At present, we are going full flight in terms of activities."

The Fakenham Air Cadets parade on Wednesday nights at the old Fakenham College site.

To get involved, email oc.2534@rafac.mod.gov.uk or contact the squadron via Facebook at facebook.com/2534atc.