High Street retailer announces Fakenham charity partnership

A high street retailer in Fakenham has selected a town charity for its new partnership.

The Original Factory Shop in Fakenham has announced the launch of a charity partnership with First Focus, which will raise funds as well as awareness amongst the shop’s customers and colleagues on First Focus as well as the support the charity provides.

This will come as welcome news to the charity, which said they faced closure if they didn't secure funding for their future.

Pauline Hicks, activities coordinator at the charity said: “It is so nice that a store in the community has thought about us, especially at this difficult time of securing funding.

“Even more so, at the moment, where every donation helps us so much.”

The partnership came about when Matthew Browne, manager of the shop, was looking for a charity that encompassed everyone in the town and selected them for their work with all age groups in Fakenham and the surrounding area.

“Our company value is to be the heartbeat of the community so to be able to support a great cause like First Focus is important because they are so relevant in what they deal with in hardship, education, their mental health work and the support of vulnerable people, it is so prevalent, especially coming out of lockdown,” he said.

“They are vital and they need these funds to survive, and to support something local to give back to our community is amazing.

“We want to raise as much money as we can and to grow their awareness, they rely on local support and donations.

"Without them, they won't be able to survive."

Colleagues will raise money via fundraising events, while customers can donate to the local charity by making a donation in the charity box. Donations will also be made to the store’s charity fund when a customer buys a carrier bag or swipes their TOFS club member card.

A spokesperson from The Original Factory Shop said: “We’re really excited to be working with First Focus.

“What they do for the local community is really important and is a testament to the role this charity plays in local life. Hopefully, our funding efforts will go some small way to supporting them.”