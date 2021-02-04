Published: 9:16 AM February 4, 2021

The Original Factory Shop in Fakenham donated umbrellas to the Fakenham Medical practice - Credit: Down At The Social

People queuing for their Covid-19 vaccine at a town medical practice will also be able to keep dry thanks to a retailer's generous donation.

Fakenham’s Original Factory Shop was contacted by the town’s medical practice in January, looking for a donation of umbrellas to help keep patients and staff dry as covid-19 vaccines continue.

Store manager at the Fakenham shop, Matthew Browne said, “We have always been overwhelmed by the support and generosity of our community in Fakenham.

"We continue to look for ways to continue this community spirit and support where we can.

A letter sent from Fakenham Medical Practice, thanking The Original Factory Shop for the umbrellas - Credit: The Original Factory Shop

“When the local doctors’ surgery contacted us to see if we could donate umbrellas for staff and patients to stay dry while having their coronavirus vaccines, we were happy to oblige.

“We’re delighted we were able to help and can’t thank the wonderful doctors and staff at our local surgery enough for the amazing work they are doing in the fight against coronavirus."

A letter sent from the practice said they were ‘grateful for their contribution to this national and historic programme.'