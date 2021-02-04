Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Factory shop donates umbrellas in support of vaccine programme

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 9:16 AM February 4, 2021   
he Original Factory Shop in Fakenham have launched a new reserve and collect service following a suc

The Original Factory Shop in Fakenham donated umbrellas to the Fakenham Medical practice - Credit: Down At The Social

People queuing for their Covid-19 vaccine at a town medical practice will also be able to keep dry thanks to a retailer's generous donation.

Fakenham’s Original Factory Shop was contacted by the town’s medical practice in January, looking for a donation of umbrellas to help keep patients and staff dry as covid-19 vaccines continue.

Store manager at the Fakenham shop, Matthew Browne said, “We have always been overwhelmed by the support and generosity of our community in Fakenham.

"We continue to look for ways to continue this community spirit and support where we can.

a letter thanking the shop for the umbrellas

A letter sent from Fakenham Medical Practice, thanking The Original Factory Shop for the umbrellas - Credit: The Original Factory Shop

“When the local doctors’ surgery contacted us to see if we could donate umbrellas for staff and patients to stay dry while having their coronavirus vaccines, we were happy to oblige.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re delighted we were able to help and can’t thank the wonderful doctors and staff at our local surgery enough for the amazing work they are doing in the fight against coronavirus."

A letter sent from the practice said they were ‘grateful for their contribution to this national and historic programme.'

Most Read

  1. 1 Town to mourn well-known firefighter
  2. 2 'It's to make people happy' - Chippy offering free food for a whole street
  3. 3 Escape to the Country couple with £1m snub Norfolk for Lake District
  1. 4 Woman's joy after doctor's warning led to weight loss
  2. 5 Village struggles with rising sewage and floodwaters
  3. 6 Snow forecast for Norfolk and Suffolk over the weekend
  4. 7 Beer and gin festival postponed amid pandemic
  5. 8 The market town with two names
  6. 9 Factory shop donates umbrellas in support of vaccine programme
  7. 10 Vaccine plea by Norfolk police officer spat at by man 'with coronavirus'
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Business owners thankful for town's support with raffle

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon

Police fine man for 250-mile lockdown trip to walk dogs in Norfolk

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Council agrees to fell "high risk tree" - despite protection order

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon

Flood-plagued village facing nightmare of blocked loos and bubbling sewage

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus