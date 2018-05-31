Search

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

PUBLISHED: 06:30 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:39 04 March 2020

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (left), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (right) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

Archant

Shoppers at a market town store could be getting a free ride home thanks to a new community scheme.

The Original Factory Shop in Fakenham has announced the launch of a free taxi service, a new initiative which it hopes will help customers. The service has no maximum mile limit and is at the discretion of the store's manager.

The discount retailer has teamed up with a local taxi firm, Tiny's Taxi, to offer customers a ride home when they spend £30 or more. Customers must be a member of the retailer's loyalty scheme to benefit from the taxi service.

Nicholas Deere, store manager at The Original Factory Shop, said: "Many of our customers walk to us or take public transport but this means they sometimes miss out on the best deals we offer as they can't easily get their shopping home. The launch of this new service helps to take the stress away.

"We were overwhelmed by the support and generosity of our community who helped reopen the store following the fire and are forever grateful."

The store was devastated by a fire in 2014, which damaged nearby buildings and destroyed the shop. It saw the business close for four years before it reopened its doors in 2018.

Tiny's Taxi already offers vehicles to pick up people's deliveries or shopping from Argos, such as washing machines and fridges, and helps get them out of the car and into homes. They also offer flat fares around the town for elderly people.

Mark Griffin, one of the owners at Tiny's Taxi, said: "There are a lot of elderly people who can get into the town but struggle to get larger items home. That's why when the Factory Shop called we said yes straight away.

"We have a good customer based in Fakenham with elderly people in the town, so it is great knowing we have done something for them. My grandparents live locally so it feels good to give back to the community."

The incentive is now live at the Fakenham store after a successful trial period.

