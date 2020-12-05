Theatre company urges public to support them

Published: 6:00 AM December 5, 2020

Award-winning theatre company Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) is pressing ahead with rehearsals for its ‘COVID-secure’ production of Chicago at the town's community centre from December 8 to 12. Picture: FADLOS - Credit: Archant

A theatre company said it would mean ‘absolutely everything’ if people came out to watch them despite a far different look to their performance.

Award-winning theatre company Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) is preparing for their ‘COVID-secure’ production of Chicago at the town’s community centre from December 8 to 12.

They hoped to sit people on 20 cabaret-style tables with households mixing. However, with the announcement of Tier 2 restrictions in Norfolk they are now seating people socially-distanced in their own households.

FADLOS is now doing everything it can to make sure the show can go on. There will be escorts around the community centre to keep people apart and masks must be worn by the audience and theatre stewards.

Peter Blakeley, committee member for FADLOS, said he understood why people might feel apprehensive about coming to the show.

“I understand why people are nervous, I'm nervous about going to the supermarket, but we have taken every possible step we can,” he said.

“But, it will mean absolutely everything for people to come along.

"We do shows to entertain people and that's where the joy comes from.”

Rehearsals for the production started back in January and they were almost ‘show’ ready before the first lockdown.

They promised the most spectacular musical, with the most demanding dance routines, they had ever attempted. However, to make sure they could raise the curtain this December they had to make some changes.

The cast was cut down to allow for social distancing, the dances were scrapped and the band was moved to a purpose-built stage at the back of the stage to protect them.

They also expect to make a loss financially, but they simply want to experience performing for an audience again.

“The reaction between the cast and the audience is the most thrilling thing. If we can have some of that next week after the year we have had it will be wonderful,” Mr Blakeley said.

Tickets are £10 per person and the box office can be reached by phoning 07500 043001, or emailing info@fadlos.co.uk