Performance group hoping to kick off another 50 year run of shows

FADLOS are currently rehearsing for its 2022 panto - Credit: Archant

After seeing its 54-year run of performances come to an end due to the pandemic, a market town performance group is ready to start another historic run.

Fakenham & District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) is busily preparing to present its first pantomime since Cinderella in 2019, with Aladdin, the show they were due to perform last year.

The show, from award-winning author Tom Whalley, is being presented at Fakenham Community Centre between December 6 to 10 with the evening performances starting at 7.30pm. The matinee on Saturday December 10 starts at 2.30pm.

Fakenham & District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) is busily preparing to present its first pantomime since Cinderella in December 2019 - Credit: FADLOS

The show began rehearsals in 2021, but it was decided the best course of action was to halt the production for 12 months.

The FADLOS committee decided to cancel after there were too many potential risks in widespread infections of coronavirus, and the safeguarding of its cast and crew was its priority.

At the time, they highlighted issues such as the cramped backstage area, with a crew and cast of around 50 people, which could have led to issues, along with the wide age range, with members aged from six up to 66.

Fakenham Community Centre on Oak Street. - Credit: Google Maps

Peter Blakeley, a committee member for FADLOS, has said the team are ready to bring back the panto.

“We are really up for it,” he said.

“We are six weeks into rehearsals, we have a great cast with great energy - and we are still laughing at the jokes despite knowing them all.

“We just cannot wait to bring the pantomime back to Fakenham.”

2021 was the first time in 54 years the group did not perform a show for the town - it still managed to put on a performance of Chicago in 2020.

Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) presented Chicago at the town’s Community Centre. - Credit: FADLOS

This production of Aladdin will be the 42nd pantomime FADLOS’ multi-award-winning amateur theatre company has performed.

FADLOS had originally planned for their next production to be Calendar Girls - but Mr Blakeley said they decided to throw all their weight behind making the panto as best it could be.

He also said the next show will be announced shortly.

Tickets priced at £8.50 & £10 will be available from October 22 via www.ticketsource.co.uk/fadlos.

There will also be a ‘cash only’ box office at Fakenham Community Centre every Monday and Wednesday between 7-8pm, starting on Monday, October 24.