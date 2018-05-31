"It was just heartbreaking" - shop owner reacts to overnight damage

The window of Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham was left smashed overnight. Picture: Naomi Katze Archant

The co-owner of a deli has been left heartbroken after finding her shop damaged.

Annie Vanstone, Nikita Morris, Naomi Katze, Alan Katze are joined by mayor Gilly Foortse in September 2019 for the opening of Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham. PICTURE: Matthew Farmer Annie Vanstone, Nikita Morris, Naomi Katze, Alan Katze are joined by mayor Gilly Foortse in September 2019 for the opening of Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham. PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Naomi Katze, from Fakenham, co-owns Rainbow Deli Norfolk on Upper Market Street in the town. She arrived at her shop Saturday morning to find the front window smashed.

Mrs Katze said: "When I came to open the shop this Saturday and saw the damage I was heartbroken. But that soon turned to anger and frustration. It is not cheap to replace and it is the last thing you want to deal with at this time of year."

Police were called to the deli on the morning of Saturday, December 21 and say they are currently investigating the damage to the property.

The business is fairly new to the town, having only opened this September.

Mrs Katze said there were blood and fingerprints left on the smashed window. The business owners believe the damage happened late on Friday evening, and that the culprits may have been under the influence of alcohol.

She said: "With it being a Friday night I think it was a couple of people out for a drink. The mark is pretty high up so it was probably a head butt that did the damage."

The deli shared the news on its Facebook page, with the post now seen by more than 6,000 people. The team are hoping the post will reach the person who did the damage and encourage them to come forward.

Mrs Katze said: "We hope that whoever did this will be brave enough to come forward. Why wait for the police to come to you? We have all once had too much to drink and things like this can happen. But we hope they come in and see us, offer us an apology and perhaps help us out with some money for the repair."

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Police were called after reports of criminal damage at a property in Upper Market Street, Fakenham, which happened between 10pm on Friday, December 20, 2019, and 9am on Saturday, December 21. Enquiries are ongoing."