A148 blocked after two-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 17:08 31 July 2020

Police are currently at the scene of a collision on the A148 and Junction B1105 at Fakenham. Picture: James Bass

Police are currently at the scene of a collision on the A148 and Junction B1105 at Fakenham. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Emergency services are dealing with a crash, which has closed a busy main road.

Police were called just after 2pm on Friday to a two-vehicle collision which has blocked the A148 at its junction with the B1105 at Fakenham.

One ambulance attended the scene. Two patients were treated on scene and did not require further treatment.

