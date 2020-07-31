A148 blocked after two-vehicle crash

Emergency services are dealing with a crash, which has closed a busy main road.

Police were called just after 2pm on Friday to a two-vehicle collision which has blocked the A148 at its junction with the B1105 at Fakenham.

One ambulance attended the scene. Two patients were treated on scene and did not require further treatment.