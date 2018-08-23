Fakenham Academy student considers teaching career after impressive set of GCSE results
- Credit: Archant
One of Fakenham Academy’s top performers was Joanna Barton, who achieved five 9s, three 8s and two distinction stars.
Joanna, who lives in Melton Constable, is now considering a career in teaching herself, after being inspired by her own teachers.
She said: “I’m delighted with my results, and a bit shocked to be honest.
“With exams you just can’t tell how well you’ve done sometimes.
“I worked hard and had great support from the teachers here at Fakenham Academy.
You may also want to watch:
“They are very friendly and are always there for whatever you need.
“I like the idea of going into teaching myself, or perhaps medicine.”
Most Read
- 1 Covid drive-through testing centre opens in town car park
- 2 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
- 3 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
- 4 Man sells bar after 19 years - but can't say goodbye
- 5 Community praised as bug hotel rebuilt after 'mindless' arson attack
- 6 Which north Norfolk leisure centres are reopening on April 12?
- 7 Homes still without water as burst main takes longer than expected to fix
- 8 Abandoned donkeys rescued near A47 dual carriageway
- 9 Red Arrows could fly over Norfolk today
- 10 Proposal for new north Norfolk marine park met with interest
Joanna achieved her 9s in biology, chemistry, physics, geography and English language.
She will go on to study A-levels in biology, chemistry, sport and English literature at Fakenham Sixth Form.