Norfolk academy donates almost 400 meals to food bank

A Norfolk academy has provided almost 400 meals for a local food bank.

151 sixth form pupils from Fakenham Academy, along with parents and staff raised donations for the Mid-Norfolk food bank, providing 393 meals for them in February.

The pupils took part in a tutor group competition to collect the most food, with help from staff members Sarah Marshall and Lianne Higgins.

Parents contributed too by raiding their cupboards or purchasing a little extra in their weekly shop.

Susanne Bushby from the Mid Norfolk Foodbank sent thanks to the students and their families for their generosity.

Jonathan Taylor, executive head of Fakenham Academy, said: “I’m very proud of the students’ community spirit and their thoughtfulness.

“Their actions are to be commended, all too often the ‘youth of today’ are given a bad reputation but as demonstrated they are kind and generous and willing to help others.”