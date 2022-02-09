Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Norfolk academy donates almost 400 meals to food bank

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:59 PM February 9, 2022
Sixth form pupils from Fakenham academy, along with parents and staff raised donations for the Mid-Norfolk food bank.

A Norfolk academy has provided almost 400 meals for a local food bank.

151 sixth form pupils from Fakenham Academy, along with parents and staff raised donations for the Mid-Norfolk food bank, providing 393 meals for them in February.

The pupils took part in a tutor group competition to collect the most food, with help from staff members Sarah Marshall and Lianne Higgins.

Parents contributed too by raiding their cupboards or purchasing a little extra in their weekly shop.

The pupils took part in a tutor group competition to collect the most food for mid-Norfolk foodbank

Susanne Bushby from the Mid Norfolk Foodbank sent thanks to the students and their families for their generosity.

Jonathan Taylor, executive head of Fakenham Academy, said: “I’m very proud of the students’ community spirit and their thoughtfulness.

“Their actions are to be commended, all too often the ‘youth of today’ are given a bad reputation but as demonstrated they are kind and generous and willing to help others.”

