Fakenham and Wells groups raise more than £6,000 for Ukraine appeal

People in Fakenham and Wells have once again shown their generosity by raising more than £6,000 for Ukraine.

Fakenham Academy, Wells Churches Together, and Leftleys’ staff have managed to raise £6,392.26 through two separate fundraising efforts on March 11, 12 and 18. All money raised has gone directly to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

Wells Churches Together and Leftleys’ staff combined to organise a street collection in the coastal town on March 11 and 12 in aid of the DEC’s appeal - where over 30 volunteers spent an hour or two collecting over the two days.

They thanked all the generous supporters, residents and visitors for helping to raise a total of £3,711.17 plus, with Gift Aid on many of the donations.

No costs were incurred by the effort, so 100pc of the funds raised were sent via the Wells Post Office, directly to the DEC.

Alison Bowles, on behalf of Wells Churches Together, said: “We were fascinated and humbled listening to some of the donors’ stories and connections with Ukraine.”

Fakenham Academy held a non-uniform day that raised more than £1,000, a joint effort from students and staff, and added to that total is a generous donation from Fakenham Town Council of £1,000.

On the day students ran a range of activities, including a bake sale, indoor hockey and a raffle raising over £370 from their efforts.

Along with the non-uniform donations from each student, the Just Giving page, and the donation from the Fakenham Town Council, the total now stands at £2,681.09 to help those in need as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Katharine Kemp, an English teacher at Fakenham Academy, has helped to pull this effort together, she said everyone feels good following the fundraising: “Students, parents and staff pulled together to make the fundraising day a real success. It feels positive to actively do something to support the humanitarian appeal for Ukraine at this difficult time.

“There will be further fundraising opportunities for students to get involved in in the coming weeks as the humanitarian crisis continues.”

You can support the appeal: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/fakenham-academy-ukraine-crisis-appeal