'We will not be deterred' - Allotment user building group following vandals

Published: 2:57 PM September 20, 2021

Ruth Parsons has set up the Fakenham Community Allotments Facebook page after the incident at the Greenway Lane (also known as Claypit Lane) Allotment on September 12. - Credit: Linda Jennings/Ruth Parsons

After witnessing heartbreaking vandalism at her allotments, a woman has set up a Facebook group to help its users.

Ruth Parsons has set up the Fakenham Community Allotments Facebook page after 16 sheds were broken into, one burned down and produce destroyed at the Greenway Lane (also known as Claypit Lane) Allotment on September 12.

Ms Parsons, from the market town, said the group was set up to ensure people do not become discontented with their plots after the vandalism.

Ruth Parsons has set up the Fakenham Community Allotments page. - Credit: Ruth Parsons

“I fear that after the horrendous incident, people will become isolated and lose interest in their allotment,” she said.

“I don't want people to lose hope and forget that we are a community and we stand stronger together. We will not be deterred by vandalism and theft.

“I hope that a positive outcome can come out of this.”

Some of the damage done to plants at the Greenway lane allotments in Fakenham. - Credit: Linda Jennings

You may also want to watch:

The 30-year-old has been at the allotments for the past two years, having previously helped out her parents on their plot, as well as running a gardening club.

Her plot saw vandals break into the shed and steal some garden tools.

16 sheds were broken into at the Greenway Lane allotments in Fakenham - Credit: Sam Englestone

“It is really heartbreaking, for some people, the allotment is their lifeline,” she said.

“They put their heart and soul into growing produce which they share with the wider community. An allotment is a great place to grow your own produce, make new friends and improve your overall well being.”

She said the community has reacted strongly to the news: "After news of the incident was posted online, the community were in uproar and were disgusted."

Nico Combrink saw his pumpkins destroyed at the Greenway Lane allotments in Fakenham. - Credit: Nico Combrink

Now, more than 30 members have joined the group, and Ms Parsons hopes it continues to grow over the coming weeks.

Ms Parsons now hopes that by setting up the page, allotment holders will feel a stronger sense of community and are better supported in the future.

She also wants to develop the group with hopes of social meetings, sharing gardening tips, seed exchanges and donating produce to the local food bank.

She said that if anyone knows anything that would help the police with the enquiry, to call 101 quoting reference number 462 of Sunday, September 12.