Shed set alight, 16 broken into and pumpkins destroyed at allotments

Published: 7:00 AM September 18, 2021

Greenway Lane Allotment users in Fakenham have been left shocked as their plots were hit by widespread vandalism and suspected arson. - Credit: Linda Jennings/Nico Combrink

SIxteen sheds were broke into, one set alight and pumpkins and produce destroyed in a night of vandalism at a town allotments.

On September 12, police were called to the allotments on Greenway Lane in Fakenham (known by some as Claypit Lane Allotments) at 8.45pm to reports that a shed had been broken into and set alight.

After further investigation, they found another 15 sheds had been broken into.

Norfolk police confirmed the incident is being treated as arson.

The chared remains of the shed which was burned down on the Greenway Lane allotments in Fakenham. - Credit: Linda Jennings

All the tools and equipment in the shed which burned down were destroyed.

You may also want to watch:

One of those who had their shed broken into was Sam Englestone. He, along with his son, have just started their third year renting three plots there.

Despite having the locks taken off his sheds, he said he was shocked that nothing was taken.

Some of the damage done to plants at the Greenway lane allotments in Fakenham. - Credit: Linda Jennings

“I feel the same as most others, shocked that someone has done what they have,” he said.

“They did not take anything from any of my sheds. It seems like it was done for vandalism.”

Mr Englestone said he was alerted by the allotment representative's wife, who phoned him to say there was a fire.

One of the sheds which were broken into at Greenway Lane allotments in Fakenham. - Credit: Sam Englestone

Clerk of the town council Linda Jennings said damage was done to a number of flowers, plants and produce, including large pumpkins, at the same time.

Nico Combrink saw his pumpkins destroyed at the Greenway Lane allotments in Fakenham. - Credit: Nico Combrink

“We at the council are very angry, upset and devastated for them after all the hard work they put in and what they do up there,” she said.

The pumpkins were being grown by two plot owners, Nico Combrink and Tommy White.

Nico Combrink saw his pumpkins destroyed at the Greenway Lane allotments in Fakenham. - Credit: Nico Combrink

Mr Combrink said: "I was devastated, due to the fact that you care for them the whole season, just to get them slashed five weeks before harvest."

The town clerk also confirmed that B&Q is going to give all the people whose sheds were involved a voucher to help pay for a replacement.

Officers are investigating the incident and liaising with the town council. Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 462 of Sunday, September 12.