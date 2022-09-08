Fakenham and Wells mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Updated

The Queen has died at the age of 96 - Credit: Archant

People in the Fakenham and Wells area have been reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96.

The news was announced in a brief statement by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday.

The Queen pictured in Norfolk back in 2008 - Credit: Archant

Great Britain's longest-reigning monarch spent her final days at Balmoral, her beloved castle in Aberdeenshire.

Mike Gates, the mayor of Wells, said: "It is a real shock even though, to a certain extent, it was expected.

"Her longevity was quite something. She has been that source of continuity for so many people. For myself, the Queen is all I have ever known.

"She has been such a good figurehead for the country. What was so special was that sense of duty she had. She said 'this is my role' and she just carried on, come what may.

Mike Gates, the mayor of Wells, has paid tribute to the Queen - Credit: Archant

"Of course, she had connections locally with the Holkham Estate, and had her own beach hut there."

Ian Brown, who had the privilege of giving the Queen a private guided tour of RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre earlier this year, called her a "national treasure".

Recalling her visit, he added: "She was amazing. For somebody in her mid to late 90s, she was so sharp and so witty.

"It was like my favourite nan coming round for tea. I think she felt safe in the knowledge that no one knew she was there and she could be herself.

Ian Brown greeting the Queen at RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre - Credit: Kevin.J.Osman /RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre

"She was wonderful and warm and stayed for a lot longer than she should have done. It was a wonderful moment for us as a small museum.2

He added: "There is never going to be another one [monarch] like her.

"Whatever your view on the Royal Family, the Queen was the Queen, and she did everything with dignity and respect for others."