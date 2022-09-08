Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Updated

Fakenham and Wells mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 8:53 PM September 8, 2022
Updated: 10:07 PM September 8, 2022
HM the Queen officially opened the Village Hall at Thornham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen has died at the age of 96 - Credit: Archant

People in the Fakenham and Wells area have been reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96.  

The news was announced in a brief statement by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday. 

The Queen's visit to The King's Lynn Preservation Trust, Thoresby College, King's Lynn. Pictured: Th

The Queen pictured in Norfolk back in 2008 - Credit: Archant

Great Britain's longest-reigning monarch spent her final days at Balmoral, her beloved castle in Aberdeenshire.

Mike Gates, the mayor of Wells, said: "It is a real shock even though, to a certain extent, it was expected.

"Her longevity was quite something. She has been that source of continuity for so many people. For myself, the Queen is all I have ever known.

"She has been such a good figurehead for the country. What was so special was that sense of duty she had. She said 'this is my role' and she just carried on, come what may. 

Mike Gates, the mayor of Wells, has paid tribute to the Queen

Mike Gates, the mayor of Wells, has paid tribute to the Queen - Credit: Archant

"Of course, she had connections locally with the Holkham Estate, and had her own beach hut there."

Most Read

  1. 1 Food and drink festival attracts more than 12,000 people
  2. 2 Award-winning pub set to host weekend festival
  3. 3 'A good day without having to spend a fortune' - Christmas Fayre to return
  1. 4 Woman and dog rescued after becoming stranded by tide at Norfolk beach
  2. 5 Roundabout cash concern puts handbrake on housing plan
  3. 6 Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid fears for the Queen's health
  4. 7 How Norfolk reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
  5. 8 Revamped coastal lookout point unveiled in special ceremony
  6. 9 Plans in place to keep Fakenham & Wells Christmas lights on
  7. 10 'Burden' of campervan waste should not be on locals, council says

Ian Brown, who had the privilege of giving the Queen a private guided tour of RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre earlier this year, called her a "national treasure".

Recalling her visit, he added: "She was amazing. For somebody in her mid to late 90s, she was so sharp and so witty.

"It was like my favourite nan coming round for tea. I think she felt safe in the knowledge that no one knew she was there and she could be herself.

Ian Brown, who runs RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre, meets The Queen

Ian Brown greeting the Queen at RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre - Credit: Kevin.J.Osman /RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre

"She was wonderful and warm and stayed for a lot longer than she should have done. It was a wonderful moment for us as a small museum.2

He added: "There is never going to be another one [monarch] like her. 

"Whatever your view on the Royal Family, the Queen was the Queen, and she did everything with dignity and respect for others."

Fakenham News
Wells-next-the-Sea News

Don't Miss

Tony Goddard, National Coastwatch station manager for Wells, in the newly-revamped lookout point

Revamped lookout point set to open on north Norfolk coast

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Post Office in Wells-Next-the-Sea. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Post Office to stay shut after 'traumatic' robbery

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
An arrest has been made after a man armed with a crowbar stole cash from a post office in Wells

Man armed with crowbar steals cash from north Norfolk post office

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Two caravans appeared on the field next to Fakenham Sports Centre on Trap Lane

More human waste left behind by departing travellers

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon