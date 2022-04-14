Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Auto club meet again following two years off the circuit

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:44 PM April 14, 2022
The Fakenham Auto Club members display their cars in the town's Market Place. 

The Fakenham Auto Club members display their cars in the town's Market Place. - Credit: Ray Davies

After two years in the pits, a classic car group were finally given the green light to meet up again.

The Fakenham Auto Club members joined forces again on March 26 at the Red Lion Lounge in the town centre as they displayed their stylish motors in the town’s Market Place.

The Fakenham Auto Club members joined forces again on March 26 at the Red Lion Lounge in the town centre.

The Fakenham Auto Club members joined forces again on March 26 at the Red Lion Lounge in the town centre. - Credit: Ray Davies

The group, which was formed in 1999, had seen all its meets cancelled over the last couple of years, as a result of the pandemic.

Ray Davies, the club’s membership secretary was delighted to be back together: “It felt great to be back at Fakenham Market place and it was a beautifully sunny morning.

The Fakenham Auto Club members display their cars in the town's Market Place. 

The Fakenham Auto Club members display their cars in the town's Market Place. - Credit: Ray Davies

“Everyone was pleased to be back there again and to have seventeen cars turn up was a real bonus.”

The group display its cars, ranging from classics to sports, in Fakenham every fourth Sunday between March and October, between 9am to 12pm, with its next meet taking place on April 23.

