Salon and barber owner ‘looking forward to reopening’ despite strict rules

PUBLISHED: 15:18 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 25 June 2020

Owner of Gatsby's Barbers and Ladies Salon in Fakenham, Carol McCubbin. Picture: Carol McCubbin

Owner of Gatsby's Barbers and Ladies Salon in Fakenham, Carol McCubbin. Picture: Carol McCubbin

Archant

The owner of a hair salon and barbers has revealed the rules and regulations being put in place ahead of welcoming back customers for a long-awaited cut.

Gatsby's Barbers and Ladies Salon in Fakenham, Picture: Carol McCubbin.Gatsby's Barbers and Ladies Salon in Fakenham, Picture: Carol McCubbin.

Hairdressers and barbers have been shut down since March following the announcement of the lockdown.

But on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they could reopen on July 4 - bringing hope of an end to the choice between a DIY home haircut or letting it grow.

Gatsby’s Barbers and Ladies Salon owner Carol McCubbin said she and staff were “looking forward to reopening and getting back to work”.

The owner, who celebrated her 10th year at the Fakenham shop in April, said that things were going to be “very different, as safety is paramount”.

Owner of Gatsby's Barbers and Ladies Salon in Fakenham, Picture:Keith OsbornOwner of Gatsby's Barbers and Ladies Salon in Fakenham, Picture:Keith Osborn

Mrs McCubbin said there would be an array of changes when they reopened.

“We have set up screens and hand wash stations, there will be a lot to take in,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“To help protect everyone there will be no magazines to read when waiting, no teas or coffees for customers and a mandatory mask policy for everyone in the store. If you are not wearing a mask you are not coming in.

“People need to appreciate that this is a busy time, so I will not tolerate any rudeness to members of staff. We are all in this together.”

Men looking for a beard trim will have to wait a bit longer. With masks being worn, it means it will not be happening for the time being.

Despite all the changes, Mrs McCubbin said she could not wait to get going again.

“I can’t wait to get a pair of clippers in my hands again and to see my clients. But, now more than ever, people need to support their local barbers.”

Mrs McCubbin has used to time off to go on mental health awareness and domestic abuse courses to support her customers coming out of the lockdown.

All appointments for the salon and barber will have to be pre-booked, and there will only be a maximum of seven people inside at one time.

Mrs McCubbin has asked people to avoid queueing, as it could cause problems along Bridge Street in the town.

They are planning to be open seven days a week with plans for longer working hours, subject to approval.

