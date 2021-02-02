Beer and gin festival postponed amid pandemic
- Credit: IAN BURT
A popular beer and gin festival has been postponed as organisers hope it can still be held later in the year.
The organisers of Fakenham’s beer and gin festival, normally held in March at the community centre, are watching the coronavirus situation closely as they plan this year’s event.
This is the second year their plans have been affected, as last October they hosted a virtual festival.
The event spanned over ten days and encouraged people to engage with the organisers on social media to keep the community spirit alive.
The event highlighted beers of the day, as well as a daily blog for the sponsors and where people could find the featured drinks.
The event is also used to help raise money for Fakenham’s community centre.
The festival thanked everyone for their support during this challenging time.
Most Read
- 1 Woman's joy after doctor's warning led to weight loss
- 2 Music festival founder retires after 14 years at helm
- 3 'It's to make people happy' - Chippy offering free food for a whole street
- 4 Town to mourn well-known firefighter
- 5 Escape to the Country couple with £1m snub Norfolk for Lake District
- 6 The market town with two names
- 7 Jailed sex offender admits rapes and abuse on another young victim
- 8 Beer and gin festival postponed amid pandemic
- 9 Railway hires new staff member to 'ensure future development'
- 10 Village struggles with rising sewage and floodwaters