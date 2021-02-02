Published: 6:52 PM February 2, 2021

Fakenham Beer Festival is normally held at the town's Community Centre. In 2012 they had special pint glasses sponsored by Aldiss - Credit: IAN BURT

A popular beer and gin festival has been postponed as organisers hope it can still be held later in the year.

The organisers of Fakenham’s beer and gin festival, normally held in March at the community centre, are watching the coronavirus situation closely as they plan this year’s event.

This is the second year their plans have been affected, as last October they hosted a virtual festival.

The event spanned over ten days and encouraged people to engage with the organisers on social media to keep the community spirit alive.

As the pandemic continues we will not be able to run our 2021 festival in March as hoped. We will watch the continuing situation to see if we are able to run the festival later in 2021.

The event highlighted beers of the day, as well as a daily blog for the sponsors and where people could find the featured drinks.

The event is also used to help raise money for Fakenham’s community centre.

The festival thanked everyone for their support during this challenging time.