Fakenham biker taking on 250-mile cycle to Snowdonia for Mind

Published: 12:00 PM September 22, 2021

Justin Wakefield is taking on a 250-mile cycle from Fakenham to Snowdonia, raising money for Mind - Credit: Justin Wakefield

An intrepid biker is hoping to support those with mental health struggles by cycling 250 miles from Fakenham to Snowdonia.

Justin Wakefield is taking his BMX from the market town to the summit of Snowdon, raising money for mental health charity Mind along the way.

He set off on September 17, and hopes to reach his destination on either Friday or Saturday (September 24-25).

And Mr Wakefield said simply being on his bike helps with his own wellbeing.

Justin Wakefield is taking on a 250-mile cycle from Fakenham to Snowdonia, raising money for Mind - Credit: Justin Wakefield

“The rides help me address my own mental health, as well as setting a good example to others,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“I want to prove to myself that I'm better than the life I was brought up into."

The charity is close to Mr Wakefield's heart, with Mind having supported him through his struggles.

“I have ADHD and autism and I suffer from anxiety and depression," he added.

“I have to stay as active as I can in order to live a daily life. But it feels great to be able to raise money for Mind, a charity that provides such helpful services.

"It has given me ongoing support throughout some tough times in my own life."

A picture of The Fens taken by Justin Wakefield as he cycled from Fakenham to Snowdonia - Credit: Justin Wakefield

As he attempts to raise £250 for Mind - matching the number of miles he will be cycling - the lone rider will stop off each evening and camp overnight.

But the 27-year-old already has plenty of experience under his belt, having already undertaken a pair of long-distance rides earlier this year.

The first was a 300-miler for Prostate Cancer UK across East Anglia, which took 17 days.

Mr Wakefield later pedalled 400 miles from Fakenham to Plymouth for the National Autistic Society.

He is therefore well-accustomed to going the distance, but says the hardest challenges are dealing with inclement weather and steep hills.

Upon reaching the Snowdon summit, Mr Wakefield plans on celebrating by 'going live' on Facebook. He will also have a send-off for a friend who recently passed away.

To support Mr Wakefield by donating to his Just Giving page, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/justin-wakefieldmind3rdevent.