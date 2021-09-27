Police called to bingo night after apples thrown at community centre
Police were called to a bingo night in Fakenham after a group of young people threw apples at the venue.
The event at the town’s community centre was in full swing when loud thuds could be heard against the door on Sunday, September 26.
When organiser Adrian Hill went to find the cause of the noise, he discovered teenagers throwing apples at the Oak Street building.
He also said the group tried to use metal barriers to block the back entrance of the centre.
“They threw apples at the front door, and unhooked the gates at the rear onto the lanes and almost came through the back door three or four times,” Mr Hill said.
“They were being complete and utter wallies. It is just frustrating, but we will be back. They certainly won’t put us off.”
A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said: “Police were called just after 8pm on Sunday, September 26 to a report a group of up to six youths were causing a nuisance near Fakenham Community Centre.
"The youths had left the area prior to police arrival. No damage was caused."