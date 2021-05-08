Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

North Norfolk brewery uses lockdown to create its strongest ever beer

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:53 PM May 8, 2021   
Rachel Holliday, co-founder of Moon Gazer Ale.

Rachel Holliday, co-founder of Moon Gazer Ale. - Credit: Moon Gazer Ale

A North Norfolk brewery that had its tanks sitting empty during lockdown turned it into an opportunity to brew its strongest beer ever.

Moon Gazer Ale, in Hindringham, has launched the Bob’s Tale barley wine thanks in part to its brewing tanks sitting idle while the pubs were closed during the third lockdown.

Rachel Holliday, the brewery’s co-founder said they have always wanted to make a barley wine.

“The challenge was always having time to allow the beer to sit and mature in the tank, which can take several months.

“Typically, all our tanks are full producing our core range of cask ales for pubs and we just never seem to fit it into the busy brewing schedule.”

Bottles of Bob's Tale barley wine style beer.

Bottles of Bob's Tale barley wine style beer. - Credit: Moon Gazer Ale

You may also want to watch:

The Fakenham-based brewery set about creating Bob’s Tale, which at 8.8pc is the strongest beer the micro-brewery has ever created. Its name is a tribute to Colin Bobbitt, Rachel’s dad, who sadly died just before the first lockdown.

“Dad was a true fan of real ale and very likely the inspiration that brought me to starting a brewery nearly 10 years ago," she said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Rescue drama as yacht cut adrift after losing power
  2. 2 Councillors back lido proposal but want more detailed plans
  3. 3 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results
  1. 4 Firm making glass canaries to celebrate promotion doubles its stock
  2. 5 Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales
  3. 6 Norfolk and Suffolk Election 2021: Lib Dem leader quits in North
  4. 7 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
  5. 8 Drive-in cinema heading to West Acre theatre ground
  6. 9 12 countries announced on travel green list from May 17
  7. 10 Dereham 'rising star' sets sights on racing glory
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Almost 60 bags of rubbish were collected from across Fakenham.

Litter pickers collect 60 bags of rubbish - and push council to do more

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Wells Harbour Railway. Picture: Ian Burt

Popular railway will 'cease to exist' as soon as this year

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
File photot of Beccles Lido on a very warm and sunny day. Picture: James Bass

Town lido could create 50 new jobs, says campaign leader

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Helen Webster was taken to hospital after the road traffic collision at Lenwade, outside of Norwich

Cyclist seriously hurt in caravan hit-and-run crash

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus