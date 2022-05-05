Boss on mission to replace 17-year-old employee's stolen motorbikes

Derek Hill started a Gofundme page for his 17-year-old employee Boston after his two motorbikes were stolen from his home and subsequently destroyed - Credit: Derek Hill

A man is hoping to restore his employee's faith in humanity after his motorbikes were stolen and destroyed, by raising money for replacements.

Derek Hill started a Gofundme page for his 17-year-old employee, Boston Brown, after his two motorbikes were stolen from his home in Fakenham and left to burn in Wighton on April 23.

Mr Hill wanted to show him that were good people in the world, as well as repay him for his services at Axes and Escape Rooms in Fakenham which he owns.

Boston Brown's motorbikes were taken from his home in Fakenham on Lancaster Road. - Credit: Boston Brown

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said they are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Fakenham last month.

On Saturday, April 23 at some point between 1am and 3am, thieves took two motorbikes from a garage on Lancaster Road.

The bikes were set alight in Wighton and were discovered by a member of the public.

The remains of Boston Brown's motorbikes were discovered by a member of the public. - Credit: Boston Brown

When the 50-year-old was told about the incident he felt that he needed to help, especially with Boston’s huge passion for the bikes, which included building his own from second-hand parts.

“As soon as he told me, I thought 'we cannot have that',” he said.

“Some friends suggested the Gofundme, and I have been surprised with how effective it has been.

Boston Brown's motorbikes were set alight in Wighton and were discovered by a member of the public. - Credit: Derek Hill

“I wanted to let him know that there are nice people out there.

“For him to put all that time and for someone to take it away and destroy it, that can be so gutting."

Boston has been working for Mr Hill since Christmas, where he has gathered plenty of positive reviews for his service.

Boston Brown's motorbikes were destroyed and left in Wighton - Credit: Boston Brown

The bikes were driven off-road, and not insured - Mr Hill said he could not claim on his home insurance despite being behind a locked gate, as the garage was not locked.

So far, they have raised £525, with hopes to repay the full £1,500 to fund the motorbikes, one was a Christmas present from his family.

“I have been overwhelmed by the response,” Mr Hill added.

The remains of Boston Brown's motorbikes were discovered by a member of the public. - Credit: Boston Brown

“I felt it was important he stayed in this hobby, and that could lead to better things.

“One minute he is fixing bikes, next thing he is training to be a mechanic and helping the rest of his life.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/30027/22.

You can donate by clicking here.