Pizza takeaway could replace cafe in Fakenham
- Credit: Google Maps
A market town cafe could be replaced with a pizza takeaway.
The new pizza place has submitted plans to take over at 9 Norwich Road in Fakenham, which is home to Cafe Scrumptious.
The cafe was put up for sale earlier this month when its owner, Glenys Twite, decided to take a step back from the business.
The owner of the 50-seater cafe, which specialised in home-cooked breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea, has decided to spend more time with her family and is taking semi-retirement.
The application proposal is for a takeaway that sells mostly pizza, open from 11am to 11 pm every day, including bank holidays.
The plan said there would be no external work, apart from an extraction flue that installed behind the front access arch.
You may also want to watch:
Discussions are still ongoing.
Most Read
- 1 Pizza takeaway could replace cafe in Fakenham
- 2 Aerial photos capture Norfolk airbase in heyday
- 3 Optician warns about lasting damage to eyesight due to pandemic
- 4 Dozens contact police after e-fit of suspected rapist released
- 5 'We will continue' - How Fakenham plans to look past pandemic
- 6 E-fit issued of man suspected of raping teenager near old rail track
- 7 Quarter of under-55s in Norfolk and Waveney have had Covid jab
- 8 'No time to waste' - Urgent plea to fix flooding in visitor hotspot
- 9 Is the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine safe? Norfolk expert's verdict
- 10 Name for new £12.7 million leisure centre revealed