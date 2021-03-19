Pizza takeaway set to replace cafe in town

Published: 11:11 AM March 19, 2021

Cafe Scrumptious on Norwich Road in Fakenham is set to be replaced with a pizza takeaway. - Credit: Google Maps

A market town cafe is set to be replaced with a pizza takeaway.

The new pizza place is to take over at 9 Norwich Road in Fakenham, which was home to Cafe Scrumptious.

The cafe was put up for sale for £29,999 earlier this month when its owner, Glenys Twite, decided to take a step back from the business.

The owner of the 50-seater cafe, which specialised in home-cooked breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea, has decided to spend more time with her family and is taking semi-retirement.

Cafe Scrumptious in Fakenham is set to replaced by an unnamed pizza takeaway

The application proposal is for a takeaway that sells mostly pizza, open from 11am to 11 pm every day, including bank holidays.

The plan said there would be no external work, apart from an extraction flue that installed behind the front access arch.