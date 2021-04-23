Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham cafe set to reopen after sale falls through

Aaron McMillan

Published: 11:09 AM April 23, 2021   
A Fakenham cafe is set to reopen after its sale fell through.

Cafe Scrumptious in Fakenham was discussing the sale of its building but plans to transform it into a pizza takeaway have fallen through as the buyer backed out.

Glenys Twite, who owns the 50-seater cafe said she was left disappointed by the collapse of the sale.

Plans for the site said there would be no external work, apart from an extraction flue that would be installed behind the front access arch to the Norwich Road cafe.

The proposed pizza takeaway was met with some push back, with a number of objections to it. The town council, some councillors and even the town’s mayor voiced their concerns over the proposal.

Ms Twite confirmed she will reopen the cafe in May and will carry on running it until a buyer is found.

