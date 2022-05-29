Carers raise more than £700 for donkeys that bring smiles to residents

The Maltings care home team in Fakenham raised £732 for the Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing by taking part in the Norwich Inflatable 5K - Credit: Angela Loolar

A team of carers have raised more than £700 for a charity whose animals have brought smiles to residents' faces.

The team at The Maltings care home, in Fakenham, managed to raise £732 for Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing.

They took on the Norwich Inflatable 5K to raise money for their chosen cause on May 7.

Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing, visited The Maltings care home in Fakenham. Pictured are Lisa Whitehead, from Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing, Ousman Dibba, senior care assistant, Natasha Southerland, magic moment coordinator, Sandra Merritt, from Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing and Theresa Noble, kitchen assistant, with Bo Peep, and her daugher Millie. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

In addition to distance running, the challenge saw the team tackle an obstacle course twice. It saw them crawl, jump, slide and bounce their way to the finish, at which point they had to take on a final hurdle known as 'the boss'.

The mini donkeys have visited the Norwich Road home twice over the last six months thanks to Natasha Southerland, magic moments coordinator.

“We raised a fantastic amount for the donkeys, beating our original target of £500," she said.

“It was overwhelming because this was the first team event for a good cause we have done since the pandemic."

Staff from The Maltings thanked all those who donated.