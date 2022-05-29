Carers raise more than £700 for donkeys that bring smiles to residents
- Credit: Angela Loolar
A team of carers have raised more than £700 for a charity whose animals have brought smiles to residents' faces.
The team at The Maltings care home, in Fakenham, managed to raise £732 for Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing.
They took on the Norwich Inflatable 5K to raise money for their chosen cause on May 7.
In addition to distance running, the challenge saw the team tackle an obstacle course twice. It saw them crawl, jump, slide and bounce their way to the finish, at which point they had to take on a final hurdle known as 'the boss'.
The mini donkeys have visited the Norwich Road home twice over the last six months thanks to Natasha Southerland, magic moments coordinator.
“We raised a fantastic amount for the donkeys, beating our original target of £500," she said.
“It was overwhelming because this was the first team event for a good cause we have done since the pandemic."
Staff from The Maltings thanked all those who donated.