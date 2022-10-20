Charities urge townsfolk to seek cost of living support

Dan Andrews, chairman of Fakenham Charities, has advertised an array of support people can gain access to - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The chairman of a local charity group has pleaded with people to come forward and access vital support grants amid the cost of living crisis.

Dan Andrews, chairman of Fakenham Charities, has advertised an array of support people can access, as they continue to feel the effects of a difficult year.

Fakenham Charities is the overall name for a group of local charities which have pooled together, offering confidential financial aid to anyone living in Fakenham or Hempton who encounters hardship.

Mr Andrews has highlighted that people can apply for a range of grants such as special payments following sudden distress, travel expenses for visiting people in hospital and utility bill support.

Others financial support is offered on a case-by-case basis.

The largest of the charities in the group is Fakenham Relief in Need, a means-testing charity, while others include Goggs' Relief in Need and The Lady Mary Townshend.

Giving an example of Fakeham Charities' work, Mr Andrews said: "Shortly before the start of the new school year, a local family had to buy three pairs of new school shoes for their children. This would have caused the family a further £150 worth of debt.

“One of the partners heard about Fakenham Charities and came to see if we could help with purchasing the shoes - and we could.

“Money in the form of a voucher redeemable at a local shoe shop was gladly given to help the family over this difficulty.”

Fakenham Charities initially require those in need to fill out a form requesting financial help.

Once completed, grant sums are at the discretion of trustees and usually range from £20 to £500.

Trustees formally review cases in January, April, July and October, but also consider applications via email at any time.

Forms have to be fully completed for each separate application and must be accompanied by the paperwork requested, especially a current bank statement that covers three months' transactions.

To obtain a form, email clerkoftrusteesfakenham@gmail.com or collect from either the Fakenham Town Council office or the school welfare office at Fakenham Academy.