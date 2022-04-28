Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Community group needs volunteers as cost of living causes high demand

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:29 PM April 28, 2022
Clarissa Belson with First Focus service users outside their centre on Oak Streek in Fakenham. 

Clarissa Belson, First Focus project manager (bottom right) with First Focus service users outside their centre on Oak Streek in Fakenham. - Credit: First Focus

A Norfolk charity which has survived its fair share of financial hardship is calling on volunteers to come forward and help preserve its future. 

Bosses at First Focus, based in Oak Street, Fakenham, say the community group is in desperate need of new volunteers and trustees. 

It is asking local people to spare some time contributing to running their services - for which there is currently great demand due to the soaring cost of living. 

A reduction in volunteers means the charity has been unable to resume all of its regular activities. 

Clarissa Belson, manager at First Focus, said: “Being a volunteer is a very positive and rewarding experience helping our local community.

“We would not have been able to survive without the support of local businesses like the Original Factory Shop, and everyone who has or is supporting us to this day.

“We are beginning to see an increase already in the need for our support due to the cost of living crisis.”

