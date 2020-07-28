Search

Advanced search

Charity warns it might not be here next year, despite support from MP

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:52 28 July 2020

At its centre on Oak Street, First Focus provides a friendly meeting place and activity centre. Picture: Aaron McMillan

At its centre on Oak Street, First Focus provides a friendly meeting place and activity centre. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Archant

The project manager of a Fakenham charity is worried it will not be here next year, despite the support of their MP.

First Focus Project Manager, Clarissa Belson and Member of Parliament for the constituency of Broadland, Jerome Mayhew. Picture: Aaron McMillanFirst Focus Project Manager, Clarissa Belson and Member of Parliament for the constituency of Broadland, Jerome Mayhew. Picture: Aaron McMillan

First Focus in Fakenham could have to shut its doors as its lottery funding runs out in September, despite working tirelessly through the pandemic.

The charity, which has helped thousands of people in the Fakenham area over the last 18 years, has especially stepped up to support the community during the lockdown, choosing not to be furloughed as it wanted to support their service users.

At its centre in Oak Street, First Focus provides a friendly meeting place and activity centre where people receive help with issues such as mental and physical health problems, unemployment and financial difficulties.

The charity also runs the community fridge, which has food close to its sell by date being given to whoever needs it.

First Focus Project Manager, Clarissa Belson. Picture: Aaron McMillanFirst Focus Project Manager, Clarissa Belson. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Project manager Clarrisa Belson said the had helped in a range of ways in lockdown, including collecting people’s shopping and prescriptions, making well-being phone calls and checking people’s mental health who were living in isolation.

However, Mrs Belson said this work meant other pressing issues have been put to one side.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “We have spent the last four months, running around physically doing things for people, and the admin and the paperwork side of it has been forgotten.

At its centre on Oak Street, First Focus provides a friendly meeting place and activity centre. Picture: Aaron McMillanAt its centre on Oak Street, First Focus provides a friendly meeting place and activity centre. Picture: Aaron McMillan

“There have been more priorities, like getting people food and prescriptions and, checking in.”.

The centre, which reopened last week, had a visit from MP for Broadland, Jerome Mayhew, who said he wants to use the recess to look at organisations which are helping the community.

He spent the morning talking to volunteers and people who use the service and said that “we should be doing more of it around the constituency.”

Mr Mayhew said he did not know about the funding issues but said that today was about “having those conversations”, He added that “if there’s anything I can do to help with the funding to unlock doors, then I absolutely will do.”

Member of Parliament for the constituency of Broadland, Jerome Mayhew. Picture: Aaron McMillanMember of Parliament for the constituency of Broadland, Jerome Mayhew. Picture: Aaron McMillan

The centre is still adjusting to social distancing guidelines, with only 12 people are allowed in at one time

Being used to a more of drop-in environment, Mrs Belson said it has been strange to adjust.

“The sad part is we can’t just have drop-ins.

“It goes against everything the First Focus is about. It does feel a bit strange at the moment.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Men found guilty of Fakenham murder

This is a pic of murder victim Steven Murphy, who was found dead in Fakenham on Thursday. Photo supplied by Norfolk police

Carnival nostalgia: Fakenham’s event through the years

Mayor Janet Holdom and deputy Mayor Adrian Vertigan pictured in 2012 joining in the parade at Fakenham carnival. Picture: Janet Holdom

Norfolk Day: Stephen Fry to give ‘Toast to Norfolk’

Stephen Fry is holding a Norfolk Day toast. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘Funniest person in the room’ - Loving tributes for dad after short cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to Edward Sisto, 35, of Necton. Picture: Supplied by the family

Most Read

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Men found guilty of Fakenham murder

This is a pic of murder victim Steven Murphy, who was found dead in Fakenham on Thursday. Photo supplied by Norfolk police

Carnival nostalgia: Fakenham’s event through the years

Mayor Janet Holdom and deputy Mayor Adrian Vertigan pictured in 2012 joining in the parade at Fakenham carnival. Picture: Janet Holdom

Norfolk Day: Stephen Fry to give ‘Toast to Norfolk’

Stephen Fry is holding a Norfolk Day toast. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘Funniest person in the room’ - Loving tributes for dad after short cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to Edward Sisto, 35, of Necton. Picture: Supplied by the family

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Will your community benefit from £22m of road improvements?

Road improvement projects across Norfolk are to benefit from £22m in funding. Picture: Archant Library

‘A garden that stops you in your tracks’ - Norfolk garden celebrates 20 years in bloom

Piet Oudolf at Pensthorpe Millenium Garden, Norfolk. Picture: Neil Holmes

Charity warns it might not be here next year, despite support from MP

At its centre on Oak Street, First Focus provides a friendly meeting place and activity centre. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Rise in abortions as more than 200 Norfolk women unable to access contraceptive care in lockdown

Women have been unable to access face-to-face appointments at GPs or sexual health clinics during lockdown, resulting in a limited range of contraceptive care being available to them. Picture: BPAS

What has caused these mysterious crop circles?

Mysterious crop circles have emerged in a wheat field near Kettlestone, visible from above in this aerial drone photograph taken by David Lyles.