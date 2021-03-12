Why it's Christmas every day at Fakenham charity shop

Published: 5:48 PM March 12, 2021

Corps officer for Fakenham, Adrian Allen is happy with the impact the decorations are having. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A charity shop is helping Wizard’s request for Christmas every day as their decorations remain in their window.

The Salvation Army’s charity shop on Fakenham’s Oak Street still has Rudolph, tinsel and the nativity scene proudly on display for their customers, despite Father Christmas not due to appear in Norfolk for another 288 days, and counting.

Corps officer for Fakenham, Adrian Allen, says they remain in place as staff have been furloughed.

While some might see the decorations up as ‘bad luck’, he has enjoyed it.

The Christmas decoration on display in the Oak Street charity shop. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“It's been quite refreshing, normally we are only able to have the Christmas window display up for a month," he said.

“It's been nice to see people walk by and stop to look at the nativity scenes and all that we have in the window. I hope that it's shown a little light in the day.”

The shop hopes they might be able to change it before they open again to show the Easter display.

The Christmas decoration on display in the Oak Street charity shop - Credit: Aaron McMillan



