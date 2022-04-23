Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Community helps reunite one-year-old girl and her cuddly toy

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:48 PM April 23, 2022
Haisley Oxz was reunited with her cuddly rabbit Skye Bun.

Haisley Oxz was reunited with her cuddly rabbit Skye Bun. - Credit: Toni Anne-Marie Snelling

A little girl and her teddy have been reunited thanks to people in the community.

One-year-old Haisley Oxz and her cuddly rabbit Skye Bun were reunited on April 19 after she was lost in Fakenham on April 14.

Her mum Toni Anne-Marie Snelling said they did not realise it was lost until bedtime when she was asking for it.

“She stuffed it herself and added a heart into it so she felt like she really gave it a life,” Miss Snelling said.

Each night she would ask for Skye Bun, with her mum replying she was on an adventure and would hopefully return soon.

A post on Facebook was shared, which helped track the bunny’s location, at the Tesco on Oak Street, where someone handed it in.

When the pair were reunited the 24-year-old said: “She shouted Skye and gave it the biggest cuddle and hugged it the whole way home.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Police hunt for driver after hit and run
  2. 2 Market town's snooker club could close doors for good
  3. 3 Care home raising money for the mini donkeys bringing big smiles
  1. 4 Council vows to repair CCTV after two crimes missed
  2. 5 Steering wheel from crashed Cold War plane sells for four figures
  3. 6 Bid to build 35m 4G mast outside north Norfolk village
  4. 7 Free cheese up for grabs - but you need to give it a name
  5. 8 Harley-Davidson club to remember the Falklands War with cross county ride
  6. 9 Happy birthday! Prince Louis all smiles as he enjoys day out at Holkham
  7. 10 Norfolk's first ever accessible powerboat is launched

Now, Skye stays at home, before she leaves Haisley gives her a kiss and tells it to stay.

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Joy and Dennis Parsons celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary at their home in Stibbard.

'We've done everything together' - Dennis and Joys' 65 years of marriage

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
People taking part in the 5km running race at Active Fakenham's Easter Sunday Funday 

Easter Sunday fun day attracts hundreds to Fakenham

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Stewart Hodgson, with his wife Kelly-Ann and daughter Ebony at Big G's Diner.

Son names food van after late father to 'carry his name on'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The car park on Millennium Park, Queens Road, in Fakenham is to be closed from May 1

Fakenham car park to close for repairs

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon