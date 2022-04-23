Community helps reunite one-year-old girl and her cuddly toy
- Credit: Toni Anne-Marie Snelling
A little girl and her teddy have been reunited thanks to people in the community.
One-year-old Haisley Oxz and her cuddly rabbit Skye Bun were reunited on April 19 after she was lost in Fakenham on April 14.
Her mum Toni Anne-Marie Snelling said they did not realise it was lost until bedtime when she was asking for it.
“She stuffed it herself and added a heart into it so she felt like she really gave it a life,” Miss Snelling said.
Each night she would ask for Skye Bun, with her mum replying she was on an adventure and would hopefully return soon.
A post on Facebook was shared, which helped track the bunny’s location, at the Tesco on Oak Street, where someone handed it in.
When the pair were reunited the 24-year-old said: “She shouted Skye and gave it the biggest cuddle and hugged it the whole way home.”
Now, Skye stays at home, before she leaves Haisley gives her a kiss and tells it to stay.