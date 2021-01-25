Published: 5:02 PM January 25, 2021

A Norfolk chocolate factory has seen a vast reduction in the number of coronavirus cases among staff following an outbreak.

Kinnerton Confectionery in Fakenham now has only two cases of coronavirus among staff, having had 15 at the height of an outbreak announced on January 10.

The site has remained open and a spokesman for the company said it was doing everything possible to make the workplace safe for employees.

Michael Artt, site director at the Oxborough Lane factory, said, “We have made good progress over the past two weeks and the incidence of Covid-19 positives has steadily fallen to two cases.

“We continue to regularly review our protocols and look after the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues.’

Fakenham has largely avoided many positive cases, according to government statistics. Between July 28 and October 13, the town had fewer than three cases every week.

There was a spike of seven cases on October 20, before dropping down to three a week later.

On December 15, total cases were 16, a week later it doubled to 33.

Positive cases continued rising, with it spiking at 56 total cases on January 5, the day a third lockdown began.

It appears that the town has a hold of the virus, with 26 total cases in the seven days to January 19, a 54pc drop in the rolling rate.

Norfolk county councillor, Tom Fitzpatrick was pleased to see infection rates drop, but reminded people to stay vigilant.

“I am pleased that the number of positive cases at Kinnertons has fallen. This shows that proper infection control measures work when put in place and businesses take them seriously and help provide support for those who do test positive to self-isolate.

"However, despite this good news, it is important for us all to remember to keep following the guidelines on reducing contact with others, continuing to wash hands, keep distance when out and wearing masks so as to reduce spread to others.”

Fakenham town mayor, Gilly Foortse said, “I'm relieved to hear that the cases at Kinnerton have fallen significantly. The town council congratulates Kinnerton on their hard work to contain the outbreak and wishes the company and all its staff well for a safe and healthy future.”