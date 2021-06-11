Fakenham choir hopes restrictions ease in bid to all sign together

Published: 11:10 AM June 11, 2021

A Fakenham choir is celebrating after meeting in person for the first time in over a year, despite continuing uncertainty about when they can hold sessions indoors.

Members of Fakenham Choral Society joined together in their first in-person rehearsal in 15 months on June 8, having spent the past year taking part in sessions over Zoom.

Around 30 members joined together in the town’s parish churchyard to sing.

Rosemary Dear, vice-chair of the choral society believed that when May’s lifting of Covid restrictions came around, the 70-member strong choir could meet in person, inside a venue, with the recommended number of the safe capacity.

Members of the Fakenham Choral Society in the town's parish churchyard. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

However, only six singers are allowed to perform together inside, socially distanced.

Mrs Dear is hoping that they can all sing together inside once they return later this year.

“We would very much like to be able to meet the full choir in person without the social distancing because that would enable us to put all our members together without any restriction on numbers,” she said.

Rosemary Dear, vice-chair of the Fakenham Choral Society. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“I am not sure that realistically, this is going to happen. It will depend on the science, which at the moment is still fairly depressing as far as singing is concerned.

“They seem to think that the droplets are transmitted more easily by singing, because of the volume and spacing.

“If we don't have the ideal situation where everything has been lifted, at least being able to sing with a number around 30 inside would give us the opportunity to rehearse in groups.

Members of the Fakenham Choral Society singing together in the town's parish churchyard. - Credit: Rosemary Dear

“Being inside is critical because I can't see us being able to hold outside singing sessions, come October.”

Mrs Dear has urged people to sign a petition circulating online to get the subject of choirs debated in parliament.

Despite the uncertainty of what choirs will look like when they return from their summer break, the 72-year-old said singing together in person was a great experience.

Members of the Fakenham Choral Society singing together in the town's parish churchyard. - Credit: Rosemary Dear

“It felt wonderful, just to be able to hear other singers around you,” she said.

“At the end of the evening, there was a huge sense of enjoyment and relief that we actually managed to put together.”

The choir have two more rehearsals before the end of their term, with their next meet up taking place in September.