Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Choir grateful for support which kept them going

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:13 AM June 9, 2022
Fakenham Choral Society in rehearsal

Fakenham Choral Society in rehearsal - Credit: Fakenham Choral Society

A Norfolk choir has thanked the generous support which helped it keep the lights on.

Fakenham Choral Society has thanked a number of people for helping them survive the last two years, as the choir prepares to round off the 2021/22 season with a concert on June 18 at the parish church.

The society issued thanks to Lady Leicester, Fakenham Town Council, Allen Tomas, Butcher Andrews, Hayes & Storr, MD Williamson Carpets and Summerhill Veterinary Centre, all have generously supported them throughout this season.

Lady Leicester, President and Mark Jones Musical Director for Fakenham Choral Society

Lady Leicester, President and Mark Jones Musical Director for Fakenham Choral Society - Credit: Fakenham Choral Society

Rosemary Dear, vice chair, said: ‘Without this financial support it would not have been possible to put on concerts, to maintain pre-pandemic ticket prices or to run our Jubilee event. We are very grateful to them all.’

Having successfully re-established the choir after such an unprecedented period, the choir is now looking forward to building on this base for 2022-23 and towards their 50th anniversary season in 2023/24.

Further details about the choir can be found on their website www.fakenhamchoralsociety.org or by contacting their Secretary Tracey Thompson 01362 668938

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Robert Smith, harbourmaster in Wells has expressed his disappointment after cancelling the Jubilee beacon event on June 2

Town cancels Jubilee beacon lighting over safety fears

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
A 'royal family' enjoying the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Fakenham

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

'Really busy' - Thousands enjoy town centre jubilee street party

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Louisa and Scarlet Harrison, age 5, during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Sutton and La

Queen's Jubilee: The big events in the Fakenham and Wells area

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The former chair of Weasenham Parish Council, Anna Coke

'My own health is suffering' - Entire parish council resigns

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon