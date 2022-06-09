Choir grateful for support which kept them going

A Norfolk choir has thanked the generous support which helped it keep the lights on.

Fakenham Choral Society has thanked a number of people for helping them survive the last two years, as the choir prepares to round off the 2021/22 season with a concert on June 18 at the parish church.

The society issued thanks to Lady Leicester, Fakenham Town Council, Allen Tomas, Butcher Andrews, Hayes & Storr, MD Williamson Carpets and Summerhill Veterinary Centre, all have generously supported them throughout this season.

Lady Leicester, President and Mark Jones Musical Director for Fakenham Choral Society - Credit: Fakenham Choral Society

Rosemary Dear, vice chair, said: ‘Without this financial support it would not have been possible to put on concerts, to maintain pre-pandemic ticket prices or to run our Jubilee event. We are very grateful to them all.’

Having successfully re-established the choir after such an unprecedented period, the choir is now looking forward to building on this base for 2022-23 and towards their 50th anniversary season in 2023/24.

Further details about the choir can be found on their website www.fakenhamchoralsociety.org or by contacting their Secretary Tracey Thompson 01362 668938