'A good day without having to spend a fortune' - Christmas Fayre to return

The Fakenham Christmas Fayre is currently being organised

A market town’s events group has confirmed its Christmas fayre to mark the light festive switch is being organised.

After Fakenham Town Council and the town’s area partnership confirmed their hopes for the lights to go ahead again this year, albeit with some ‘programme limitations’, the Fakenham Events Committee confirmed it is organising the Christmas Fayre.

The switch on is due to take place on November 26.

(L-R) Linda Jennings, Suzie Sharp, Mark Campbell, Sonya Campbell and Ann Kerrsion from the Fakenham Events Committee which made Fakenham's Jubilee street party possible

A spokesman for the group said: “The event is planned to give the people of Fakenham a really good day without them having to spend a fortune.”

The event features stalls selling food, crafts and gifts, entertainment and Santa’s grotto - with the lights set to be switched on at 5:30pm.

Last year, bad weather cancelled the event.

The spokesman went on to thank the sponsorship by local businesses, and people for giving up their free time to make the event a reality.