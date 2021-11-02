Where you can see company's 'festive lorry' this Christmas
- Credit: Cindy Futter
A hire company says the heartfelt response to its Christmas lorry made them want to do it again.
FTC Hire and Sales, based in Fakenham, will once again take one of its lorries out near the market town to spread festive cheer.
On December 22, it will be driven through the six villages of Little Snoring, Fulmodestone, Stibbard, Great Rybrugh, Colkrik and Sculthorpe, before heading back to the town centre.
Sweets will be handed out along the way as the firm raises money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
And this year the FTC team will up its game, with fancy dress for everyone and signs in each village so people know where to wait.
Cindy Futter, FTC director, said: “We had such a heartfelt response from it last year and everyone involved said it was magical and was just what was needed.
“We are all very excited to be doing it again.”
The Christmas lorry is being sponsored by Marett’s Chariots, MD Thompson and Fakenham Prepress Solution.
