Christmas Tree Festival delight after £27,000 raised

The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival held at the town's parish church from November 24 to December 2 has so far raised £12,321.66, with one of the 40 charities still yet to report their total.

The organisers of a Norfolk Christmas Tree festival are delighted with this year’s event after it raised more than £27,000 to be dished out to charities and a church.

The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival, held at the town’s parish church from November 24 to December 2, has so far raised £12,321.66, with one of the 40 charities still yet to report their total.

Speaking after the event, Anne Peppitt, festival administrator, said: “Although the total was about 15pc down on pre-Covid times, we were delighted.

Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival almost did not go ahead, with the last-minute delivery of the trees putting the festival in jeopardy.

"Not just with the money, but with the atmosphere, the numbers of people coming, the amazing work of the charities getting their trees decorated in just a few hours and the return of such an important part of the Fakenham Christmas.”

The event almost did not go ahead, with the last-minute delivery of the trees putting the festival in jeopardy.

People who attended the event also helped to raise £14,999 for the parish church.

The event is expected to return in 2022, with details on how charities can get a tree involved on the website by Easter.