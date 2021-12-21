Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Christmas Tree Festival delight after £27,000 raised

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:06 PM December 21, 2021
Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival is in its 21st year.

The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival held at the town’s parish church from November 24 to December 2 has so far raised £12,321.66, with one of the 40 charities still yet to report their total. - Credit: Harry Rutter

The organisers of a Norfolk Christmas Tree festival are delighted with this year’s event after it raised more than £27,000 to be dished out to charities and a church.

The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival, held at the town’s parish church from November 24 to December 2, has so far raised £12,321.66, with one of the 40 charities still yet to report their total.

Speaking after the event, Anne Peppitt, festival administrator, said: “Although the total was about 15pc down on pre-Covid times, we were delighted.

Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival almost did not go ahead, with the last-minute delivery of the trees putting the festival in jeopardy. - Credit: Harry Rutter

"Not just with the money, but with the atmosphere, the numbers of people coming, the amazing work of the charities getting their trees decorated in just a few hours and the return of such an important part of the Fakenham Christmas.”

The event almost did not go ahead, with the last-minute delivery of the trees putting the festival in jeopardy.

People who attended the event also helped to raise £14,999 for the parish church.

The event is expected to return in 2022, with details on how charities can get a tree involved on the website by Easter.

