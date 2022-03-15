How you can be part of Fakenham's Christmas Tree Festival

The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival (CTF) is set to return in 2022. - Credit: Harry Rutter

Putting up your Christmas decorations might seem a distant prospect, but plans are already being put in place for a market town’s festive tree extravaganza.

The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival (CTF) is set to return in 2022, with organisers asking charities to come forward to its launch meeting on April 6 at the parish church.

The launch meeting will set out the procedures and explain changes being made for this year, and be a chance to ask questions and grab an application form.

The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival are asking charities to come forward to its launch meeting on April 6 at the parish church.. - Credit: Harry Rutter

In 2021 the festival raised £27,000 for both the charities and church - though it was touch and go thanks to the late arrival of the trees.

This year, application forms will not be issued electronically, and completed forms must be returned as hard copies.

The CTF desk will be open every Thursday at the church between 10.30am to 11.30am from April 21 for the return of forms or to answer any questions.

The closing date for applications is May 27.