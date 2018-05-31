Christmas Tree Festival has the most successful year of fundraising
PUBLISHED: 07:13 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:13 18 December 2019
The annual Christmas tree festival broke its own fundraising records.
Fakenham's annual Christmas Tree Festival has had their most successful year yet.
The festival invites local and national charities to decorate their own Christmas tree and display it in the church.
There is no charge for entrance, rather people are invited to put money in buckets in front of the trees. As well as donating to the church.
People visiting the festival were more generous than ever, as the church received £18,722 in donations. Which is around £2,000 more than last year.
All but two charities have sent the church their totals, and as it stands the money raised is going to be over £20,000. Which is again £2,000 more than last year.
Festival committee member, Elaine Burbidge said: "We are all delighted with this, but not "resting on our laurels. The team will be meeting in early January to review the 2019 Festival and begin work on the Christmas Tree Festival 2020."