'Huge sigh of relief' as Christmas tree festival opens in nick of time
- Credit: Harry Rutter
Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival has officially opened to the public - despite an 11th-hour frenzy to get everything decorated in time.
With the odds stacked against them, almost all of the charities involved managed to get their trees looking eye-catching and dazzling at Fakenham Parish Church.
The greenery had arrived less than 24-hours before the doors opened and, sadly, one charity did have to pull out due to the tight timeframe.
It is hoped the festival committee can find a replacement so that all 42 trees donated by Fakenham Garden Centre can be decorated.
Speaking on Thursday, committee member Roger Burbridge said: "There was a huge sigh of relief when we opened this morning.
"We want to say a huge thank you to all the charities who came yesterday and just got on with it - no arguments.
"They stayed until around 7:30pm to work and help us open on time."
The festival is open every day from 10am to 8pm until Thursday, December 2.
