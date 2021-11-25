'Huge sigh of relief' as Christmas tree festival opens in nick of time

Gallery

Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival has officially opened to the public - despite an 11th-hour frenzy to get everything decorated in time.

With the odds stacked against them, almost all of the charities involved managed to get their trees looking eye-catching and dazzling at Fakenham Parish Church.

Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival got under way in the nick of time - Credit: Harry Rutter

The greenery had arrived less than 24-hours before the doors opened and, sadly, one charity did have to pull out due to the tight timeframe.

It is hoped the festival committee can find a replacement so that all 42 trees donated by Fakenham Garden Centre can be decorated.

Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival is in its 21st year. - Credit: Harry Rutter

Speaking on Thursday, committee member Roger Burbridge said: "There was a huge sigh of relief when we opened this morning.

"We want to say a huge thank you to all the charities who came yesterday and just got on with it - no arguments.

Roger Burbridge, a committee member for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

"They stayed until around 7:30pm to work and help us open on time."

The festival is open every day from 10am to 8pm until Thursday, December 2.

Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival is in its 21st year. - Credit: Harry Rutter

Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival is held at the town's parish church - Credit: Aaron McMillan