Town's popular Christmas tree festival is back

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:00 AM November 6, 2021
The spectacular sight of trees lit up at 2016's Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival.

Fakenham Parish Church illuminated during a previous Christmas tree festival - Credit: Ian Burt

Organisers of a market town’s Christmas tree festival are hoping to banish the misery of last year as they return to hosting an in-person event.

Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival will be held at the parish church on Oak Street from November 25 to December 2. 

The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival is going online

Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival is to be held in person again - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2018

Proceedings went virtual last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, although a tree trail across the town gave people a reason to get out of the house. 

But, sadly, the unprecedented circumstances meant there was a downturn in the amount of money donated to the 56 charities which designed and decorated their own tress. 

Anne Peppitt, festival administrator, said: "The amount raised was not as great last year.

"Some charities didn't reach double figures and some made nothing at all. A couple of them made over £100.

The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival will be online this year as the affects of the coronavirus cont

A tree being decorated during a previous Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2018

“The whole world was feeling miserable, so why should we have expected anything different here?

“It didn’t work out in terms of helping the charities, but providing something to the people of Fakenham was fabulous."

This year's festival will be the 21st since the inaugural event back in 2001. 

Forty charities are set to display their artistic creations and hope visitors have been saving their spare change throughout the year. 

Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival get well underway.

There will be 40 trees at this year's Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2018

Organisers are simply excited to welcome people back to the church for what has become a cornerstone of Christmas tradition for hundreds of families from the local area. 

“We are all thrilled it is happening and excited to have 40 trees in the church from these wonderful charities," added Mrs Peppitt. 

"There is going to be a church full of beautiful trees. We are hoping that, for the sake of tradition, people will be delighted it is happening and they will come and support the charities."

Providing coronavirus restrictions do not change, mask-wearing will not be mandatory at the festival. People will, however, be politely encouraged to wear face coverings. 

Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival get well underway.

Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival is returning to the town’s parish church - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2018

In a bid to ensure everyone feels as comfortable as possible, organisers have also pledged to control visitor numbers if the church gets too busy. 

Opening hours are 10am to 8pm every day expect Sunday, when they are 12pm to 8pm. 

Fakenham News

