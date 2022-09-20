Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Christmas Tree Festival to return with almost 50 charities

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:49 PM September 20, 2022
The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival will run virtually this year and is one of the Norfolk events y

A popular Christmas Tree Festival is looking for volunteers for this year’s event. 

Fakenham’s festive festival at the Parish Church will run from December 1 to December 8. Opening from 10am to 8pm every day, with it opening from 12pm until 8pm on Sunday, December 4.

The festival will include 47 national and local charities' trees, with people encouraged to bring along coins to donate to the charity buckets located by each tree.

The events committee is calling on the public to help.

Anne Peppitt, the festival administrator, said: “We are anxious but excited for the festival.

“Last week we completed the rota for the volunteers throughout the festival and we have significant gaps in the rota, so we desperately need volunteers.” 

Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival is in its 21st year.

Last year, 39 of the 40 charities raised £12,321.66.

To volunteer you can email fakenhamchristmastreefestival@gmail.com, complete a form at the church, or visit the committee at the parish church on Thursdays, between 10.30am to 11.30am. 

