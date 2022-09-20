Christmas Tree Festival to return with almost 50 charities

The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival is returning for 2022 - Credit: Ian Burt

A popular Christmas Tree Festival is looking for volunteers for this year’s event.

Fakenham’s festive festival at the Parish Church will run from December 1 to December 8. Opening from 10am to 8pm every day, with it opening from 12pm until 8pm on Sunday, December 4.

The festival will include 47 national and local charities' trees, with people encouraged to bring along coins to donate to the charity buckets located by each tree.

The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival will feature 47 charities this year - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2018

The events committee is calling on the public to help.

Anne Peppitt, the festival administrator, said: “We are anxious but excited for the festival.

“Last week we completed the rota for the volunteers throughout the festival and we have significant gaps in the rota, so we desperately need volunteers.”

A picture taken at the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival in 2021 - Credit: Harry Rutter

Last year, 39 of the 40 charities raised £12,321.66.

To volunteer you can email fakenhamchristmastreefestival@gmail.com, complete a form at the church, or visit the committee at the parish church on Thursdays, between 10.30am to 11.30am.