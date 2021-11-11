Details for Fakenham Christmas lights switch on unveiled

The Christmas light switch on and fayre, organised by the Fakenham Events Committee is set to take place on Saturday, November 27 in the Market Place. - Credit: Archant

Details for a market town’s Christmas light switch on event have been unveiled.

The Christmas light switch on and fayre, organised by the Fakenham Events Committee is set to take place on Saturday, November 27 in the Market Place. It will be the first time in two years the physical switch on has taken place, after last year it was replaced by a virtual event.

The event is set to feature around 30 stalls that will start trading at 10am, having a mixture of craft and food stalls selling such things as candles, soaps, fudge, wax melts, waffles, hot chocolate, hog roast and face painting.

Local businesses such as Scent with Love will be providing Christmas wreaths, The Red Lion will be serving up cocktails and mocktails, and Santa himself will be in his grotto for visitors to come and meet him at The Crown.

There will also be a fire engine, police car and ambulance that people will be able to look around.

Entertainment on the day includes the town’s fire services' race to rescue Father Christmas, which will see them complete their 24-hour continuous marathon before they rescue jolly St Nick.

There will also be a Christmas jumper competition for under 11's, Fakenham Ukes, Miss Amy's dance troupe, school choirs, Tracey and Daryl singers and Fakenham Town Band.

Before the big event at 5pm, when Father Christmas alongside Ruth Loades, nurse manager from Fakenham Medical Practice, will switch on the lights and transform Fakenham into a winter wonderland.

Linda Jennings, a member of the Fakenham Events Committee said: “We are really pleased to be able to give the local people something to look forward to following a very difficult few months, but we will also be taking care to remember that COVID hasn't gone away and the need to be careful. The event is held outside in the fresh air which helps.

“This is a traditional Christmas Street market with the chance to buy Christmas presents, try the food on offer and enjoy the entertainment. Then stay and watch the lights being switched on at the end of the day.”

The event returned in 2019 after it was cancelled the previous year, as nobody would take responsibility for organising it.