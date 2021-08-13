Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Church launches survey to help find new rector

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:41 PM August 13, 2021    Updated: 4:57 PM August 13, 2021
Fakenham Parish Church, or the Church of St Peter and St Paul PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Fakenham Parish Church has created a survey for its residents to have their say on the new rector - Credit: Matthew Farmer

Fakenham church has called on the community to help find the perfect new rector for their town.

The parish church in the market town has created a survey for its residents to have their say on the sort of person they want to see come in, following the retirement of Rector Francis Mason last month.

They are using the answers to create a "parish profile", so a potential successor can see exactly what the people in Fakenham are looking for.

The three questions ask people what they value about the church, what role they want the church to play in Fakenham’s growth, and what characteristics the new rector should have.

Outgoing Rector of Fakenham Parish Church, Rev Francis Mason, and wife

Outgoing Rector of Fakenham Parish Church, Rev Francis Mason, and wife Gill at his leaving celebration at the church on July 25. - Credit: Audrey Sharp

Keith Osborn, the churchwarden, said the response has been good so far, with 20 people answering the anonymous survey, along with others who completed it on paper.

He wants everyone in the town to have their say.

You may also want to watch:

“When the rector comes he is for Fakenham, it is not just the church, it is for all the people in the town who interact with the church,” he said.

“It could be the 80 people who come every week, to those who come along for a coffee on a Thursday during the market.

Most Read

  1. 1 Early start as Fakenham Academy students collect GCSE results
  2. 2 Fakenham bar and restaurant delayed opening to avoid risk as staff 'pinged'
  3. 3 Road closed for two-and-a-half-hours after crash
  1. 4 Six new restaurants to try in Norfolk
  2. 5 Memorial rugby game arranged for Fakenham legend Lee Muston
  3. 6 Five places where new homes are set to be built in north Norfolk
  4. 7 Mid Norfolk students celebrate strong GCSE results
  5. 8 Burst water main repaired on Fakenham's Oak Street
  6. 9 Plans to turn former working men's club into homes approved
  7. 10 What is the meaning behind some of Norfolk's strange village names?

“We are after a temperature of the town, to see the sort of person the town thinks we need, as well as what we should be doing in next five or ten years and.”

Fakenham photographer Keith Osborn.

Churchwarden for Fakenham Parish Church, Keith Osborn - Credit: Keith Osborn.

The survey which is running for a couple more weeks will then be used not only to find the person who fits perfectly but one who looks at the qualities as shared.

Mr Osborn has said early reaction to the survey has been good, with the most common phrase cropping up is maintaining the friendly aspect the church offers.

However, he did warn this will not be a two-week job and said it will be a couple of months before potential a Rector is found.

If you want to have your say, you can click here to complete the survey, or go along to the church to pick up a paper copy to complete.

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Elsie with the cards given to her from people across Fakenham.

Elsie, five, receives hundreds of birthday cards and presents

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Henry IV pub in Fakenham is hosting a holiday-themed birthday party.

Henry IV pub hopes to whisk punters away with holiday themed party

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Sodden floorboards at Fenkle Apartment, Northumberland

People

Sodden floorboards and pet fur - couple's holiday let nightmare

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Elsie Gooderson celebrating her fifth birthday with her family, mum Rebecca, Jordan Hunt, and two-ye

Video

Mum left overwhelmed as daughter's Disneyland dream becomes reality

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon