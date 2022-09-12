Townsfolk mourn the Queen at commemoration service

The people of Fakenham came together for a church service mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Residents from across the town gathered at the parish church on Sunday, September 11 for a special commemoration, which gave thanks to the Queen and remembered her life.

Residents from across Fakenham gathered at the parish church on September 11 for a special commemoration service of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The church was filled with those wanting to pay their respects following the Queen's death on Thursday, including many who were visiting Fakenham Parish Church for the very first time.

Others were returning after attending the holy communion earlier in the morning.

Sunday has been earmarked for the church's harvest celebration, but that was cancelled after the death of the long-serving monarch was announced.

Roger Burbidge, a churchwarden, said: “It marks the end of an era, and the service reminds us of her dedication and celebrates her life.”

After the service in Fakenham, people were invited to stay for a coffee and talk about the Queen - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The service was led by the Reverend Joy Elkins, who shared her own memories of the Queen - including watching her coronation at the cinema with family.

Proceedings concluded with a stirring rendition of God Save the King from church-goers and the choir.

Floral tributes for the Queen are still being left outside the church and by Fakenham's war memorial, while people can also write in a book of condolence in the Lady Chapel.

Jenny Fowle (right) was at the service at Fakenham Parish Church along with Kay Wilson - Credit: Aaron McMillan

One of those to attend the service was Jenny Fowle, who said the Queen had been an ever-present in her life.

“I have grown up with the Queen," she added. "I do remember the King (George VI) and his death, but I can remember the Queen from the very start when I was about six year old.

“It is the end of an era, to lose someone we have lived with and known all of our lives.”

Kay Wilson was also keen to pay her respects.

She said: "It is so sad being here. We have lost a wonderful woman and Queen.”

Felicity Randall, from Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Felicity Randall, from Fakenham, said she had always anticipated attending a service to mark the Queen's death, but confessed she had not expected it to come so soon.

She added: "It is one of those events that we knew would happen, but I didn't expect it to happen now.

"It is a weird feeling. It was always going to happen and now that day has come."