Fakenham's Citizen Advice Bureau looking for new home for reopening
Fakenham’s Citizens Advice Bureau will remain closed until it finds a new premises.
The market town’s service, which was based in the library on Oak Street, closed last March as a result of the pandemic and because the library is not suitable for social distancing.
Citizens Advice Norfolk is currently in the process of finding a new premises, but is still offering support for people in Fakenham by telephone, email and web chat.
Rebecca Hall, chief operating officer at Citizens Advice Norfolk, said: “Our Fakenham service closed when the pandemic hit due to guidance on social distancing. We’re in the process of finding new premises so we can safely support people who need in-person advice in the local area.”
“Our frontline staff and volunteers continue to do a brilliant job supporting families across Norfolk.
“These one-to-one support options are alongside all the advice available to everyone on the Norfolk Citizens Advice website and the national Citizens Advice website.”
